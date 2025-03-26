As Trump officials downplay Signal chat leak, US allies grow wary

US magazine The Atlantic has released more details from the Signal chat which inadvertently included the outlet’s editor after administration officials denied that classified information was shared in the conversation.

The White House doubled down on the administration’s dismissal of the leak’s gravity, which many analysts have described as without precedent.

It remains unclear why Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg was included in the group — US National Security Advisor Mike Walz said Tuesday he had added Goldberg by accident and accepted “full responsibility” for looping Goldberg in a conversation about a planned strike on the Houthis, an Iran-backed militant group in Yemen. Also on Tuesday, government watchdog group American Oversight sued the Trump officials included in the chat, alleging federal record law violations.