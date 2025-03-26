Anti-Hamas protests break out in northern Gaza

Hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets in northern Gaza to protest against Hamas and call for an end to the war with Israel, in what appeared to be the enclave’s largest demonstration against the militant group since the conflict began in October 2023.

Videos and photos shared widely on social media Tuesday showed crowds of protestors, mainly young men, marching through the city of Beit Lahia shouting “Hamas out” and “Hamas terrorists”.

The protests come a week after Israel resumed its bombing campaign in Gaza after negotiations to extend two months’ of ceasefire broke down. Israel issued evacuations orders for several areas of northern Gaza, including much of Beit Lahia, late on Monday.