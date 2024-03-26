US Supreme Court seems unlikely to restrict abortion pill access

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed unlikely to restrict access to one of two pills used in more than half of U.S. abortions, questioning whether courts should second-guess the Food and Drug Administration’s judgment on the safety and efficacy of medications.

The court heard arguments in the case brought by anti-abortion doctors and groups after an appeals court ruled that the FDA had improperly expanded access to the drug mifepristone by making it available through mail and allowing it to be prescribed by medical professionals who aren’t doctors.

The drug, used in dozens of countries and approved for sale in the U.S. since 2000, has come under increased scrutiny since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Both conservative and liberal justices questioned whether the anti-abortion doctors and groups even had legal standing in the case. However, they appeared split along ideological lines on the question of whether the court should intervene in FDA decision-making, with Justice Samuel Alito asking, “Do you think the FDA is infallible?,” while Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson questioned if “courts have specialized scientific knowledge with respect to pharmaceuticals?”

The outcome could have far-reaching implications for abortion pill access in the country. Patients could still terminate pregnancies by using the other drug in the two-pill regimen, though that would be less effective and risks more side effects.