US proposes $50 billion war bonds program to support Ukraine

The U.S. has proposed that the Group of Seven industrialized nations issue at least $50 billion in bonds to support Ukraine’s war effort, backed by frozen Russian assets, Bloomberg reported.

The so-called freedom bonds would allow investors to loan Kyiv much-needed cash safely and at favorable interest rates.

The bonds would be backed by billions in interest generated by the $280 billion in Russian central bank assets lying frozen in financial institutions in G7 countries and the European Union — which some EU countries have said should be seized outright.

The G7 initially said those assets would stay frozen until Russia agrees to pay Ukraine back for the extensive damage its war campaign has caused. People familiar with the proposal told Bloomberg that discussions over the bond idea are still in early stages.

The proposal comes as the U.S. struggles to send funding to Kyiv, with a $60 billion aid package still held up in Congress.

While the bulk of frozen Russian assets are stored in the EU, the U.S. holds about $5 billion-worth, and President Joe Biden has backed a bill to allow the U.S-based assets to be seized and used to help Ukraine. Biden has told allies he wants to have made progress on a plan to use the assets by June, when the G7 summit will take place in Italy.

War bonds are an old idea; the first government bond ever issued was issued by the Bank of England in 1694 to support one of the country’s wars against France. During World War II, 85 million Americans raised $185 billion via the securities.