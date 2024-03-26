Ukraine is making a big push to woo African governments

Ukraine is pushing to strengthen its alliances with African countries through an expansion of its grain shipments program, roughly doubling its embassies in Africa, and President Volodymr Zelenskyy making his first state visit to the continent in the coming months.

Now in the third year of a brutal war, following a full-scale invasion by Russia in February 2022, Ukraine faces an existential battle to build geopolitical ties globally as its key ally in the United States wavers in its support.

The move to ramp up the grain program coincides with broader moves to foster closer ties with African nations. A Ukrainian government spokesperson, responding to Semafor Africa’s questions about plans to expand its diplomatic reach, said Kyiv intends to roughly double its 12 embassies in Africa by adding between 10 and 12 more this year.

AD

It comes as news emerged that Zelenskyy plans to visit the continent. “In the next few months, I believe President Zelenskyy will be coming to South Africa because he’d like to strengthen and expand the engagement,” South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said during an event last week in Washington D.C. at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank.