Trump Media is now a company. But is it a business?

Susquehanna International Group makes its money buying and selling stocks in milliseconds, eking out fractions of a penny each time. At one millisecond at the end of last year, its holdings included a 2% stake in a blank-check company that this week merged with Donald Trump’s social-media company.

That has fed theories that Susquehanna’s founder, Republican mega-donor Jeff Yass, is funneling money to a cash-strapped Trump by pumping up shares of a company that began trading today under the ticker DJT and owns Truth Social, where Trump has spent most of his online time since being kicked off Twitter after Jan. 6, 2021.

It’s a fun theory for this conspiracy-happy age. But Susquehanna told The New York Times that it was neutral on the stock and owned other securities — likely options, where it’s one of the biggest players in the world — that offset its holdings. That tracks with Susquehanna’s business not as a discerner of value but as a supplier of bids and offers that occasionally ends up with some inventory.

Digital World, the blank-check company that merged with Trump Media & Technology Group, has been especially attractive to algorithmic market-makers and quant funds as a measure of the mood of Trump supporters. Quantitative traders love retail trading because it’s uninformed by, and generally unrelated to, big macro trends.

(Susquehanna also has a private-equity and venture-capital arm, which is where it owns a large stake in TikTok. Trump’s recently softened stance on a TikTok ban has fueled still more theories about Yass’s influence.)