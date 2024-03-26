Assange extradition on hold until US promises he won’t face death penalty

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was handed a temporary legal reprieve Tuesday after British judges ruled that the United States must provide assurances about his treatment before he can be extradited on espionage charges, including that he will not face the death penalty.

The U.K. High Court gave Washington until April 16 to give “satisfactory assurances” that Assange, an Australian citizen, would receive the same First Amendment freedom of speech protections as a U.S. citizen during his trial, and that he cannot be handed the death penalty if found guilty. Assange will be able to appeal his extradition if these assurances are not met.

Assange, 52, is accused of violating the U.S. Espionage Act after releasing tens of thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011, including damning videos about U.S. military conduct in the Middle East.

Fearing extradition, in 2012 he sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London and stayed there until he was expelled in 2019. He has remained in a high-security prison in the U.K. ever since.

Speaking outside the High Court in London, his wife Stella Assange said he was a “political prisoner” and called on the U.S. to drop the case against him. “If you expose the interests that are driving war, they will come after you, they will put you in prison, and they will try to kill you,” she said.