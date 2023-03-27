Donors could steer coverage at Daily Caller nonprofit

The charity arm of the conservative Daily Caller offered donors the opportunity to “propose topics for coverage” and news beats for reporters in exchange for financial contributions.

“News or policy beats that you care about can be the focus of a new project,” a document circulated by the Daily Caller News Foundation between 2016 and 2017 offered. It priced a single reporter on a beat at $200,000, adding: “Together, we can decide on a specific area that you want to see covered.”

“Investors can recommend topics of interest for our editors' consideration,” the document says.

The pitch also said the Caller maintains “complete editorial control” over the site’s content.

The document is more than five years old, and it's unclear how closely it matches current practices. Before Semafor was able to authenticate the document, Daily Caller co-founder and publisher Neil Patel suggested to Semafor that the pitch document was fabricated, citing “many inconsistencies in the document which make it suspect and appear false.” After Semafor authenticated it, Patel didn’t respond to a request for further comment.