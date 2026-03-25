YouTube, Meta lose landmark social media addiction case

A US jury on Wednesday found Meta and YouTube negligent in a landmark social media addiction trial.

The companies must pay a combined $6 million in damages after being accused of harming kids and teens with platforms as addictive as cigarettes and failing to warn them about those dangers.

The verdict, The New York Times noted, gives credence to a legal theory that social media sites can cause personal injury, and it may factor into other active cases.

It marked Meta’s second legal defeat this week: A jury in a separate case on Tuesday found the Facebook and Instagram owner violated the law by failing to safeguard its young users from child predators.