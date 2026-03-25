Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

YouTube, Meta lose landmark social media addiction case

Mar 25, 2026, 6:20pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg exits the court house
Mike Blake/Reuters

A US jury on Wednesday found Meta and YouTube negligent in a landmark social media addiction trial.

The companies must pay a combined $6 million in damages after being accused of harming kids and teens with platforms as addictive as cigarettes and failing to warn them about those dangers.

The verdict, The New York Times noted, gives credence to a legal theory that social media sites can cause personal injury, and it may factor into other active cases.

It marked Meta’s second legal defeat this week: A jury in a separate case on Tuesday found the Facebook and Instagram owner violated the law by failing to safeguard its young users from child predators.

J.D. Capelouto
AD