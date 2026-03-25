Exclusive / White House doubles down on AI bill

The White House is holding out hope for a bipartisan deal on artificial intelligence legislation this year despite Democratic opposition to its framework.

“We have to find a way to create a bipartisan piece of legislation that can pass both houses of Congress,” Michael Kratsios, Office of Science and Technology Policy director, said at Tuesday’s Hill and Valley Forum.

While Kratsios called it a “big challenge,” he insisted the administration is “very optimistic we can try to get something done this year.”

President Donald Trump’s AI czar, David Sacks, later acknowledged progressive pushback to data centers “has really been a struggle.”

GOP lawmakers, for their part, are all in: House Speaker Mike Johnson told attendees “inaction is unacceptable” (though he did not provide a timeline for taking up any bill).

During his own appearance, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon suggested lawmakers provide businesses with incentives for retaining workers.