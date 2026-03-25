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US sends more troops to Gulf, despite talk of Iran deal

Mar 25, 2026, 6:22am EDT
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A US aircraft carrier.
DVIDS/Handout via Reuters

The US deployed more troops to the Gulf, even as President Donald Trump expressed optimism that a deal with Iran was close.

The US vice president and secretary of state are leading talks, Trump said, and Washington yesterday sent Tehran a 15-point peace proposal via Pakistan; though Iran has denied negotiations have taken place, stocks rose and oil fell on the prospect of an end to the fighting.

The arrival of 2,000 paratroopers and a Marine amphibious warfare group in the region nevertheless suggests that Trump is maintaining the option of escalating hostilities, while Saudi Arabia’s leader — wary of leaving a job half-done — told Trump that the Iranian regime should be destroyed, The New York Times reported.

Tom Chivers
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