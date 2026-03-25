View / The Green New Deal fades as climate activism evolves

The Sunrise Movement, a nine-year old climate nonprofit, is politically inseparable from the Green New Deal that it organized hundreds of town hall meetings and rallies to promote.

Except that it barely talks about the idea anymore.

Instead, from Colorado to Illinois, Sunrise members are focusing their direct actions on letting Democratic candidates know how toxic AIPAC is with their party’s base.

So what happened to a group whose leaders were invited to help craft Joe Biden’s climate platform, whose activists called his 2022 Inflation Reduction Act a good start toward their lower-emissions future? It’s not just Sunrise — even as Donald Trump’s second term sees a remarkable reversal of the environmental movement’s hard-fought wins, the visibility of Green New Deal-style climate activism is on the decline.

In a recent teach-in for members, Sunrise shared its latest four-step plan: “Slow the authoritarians” through the midterm elections, win an “electoral breakthrough” in 2028, carry out a “political revolution” in a new president’s term, and inaugurate a “new system” in 2032.

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“As Sunrise has pivoted to addressing Donald Trump’s authoritarianism, we see these [GOP] funders in our politics as ultimately tied to how we can build a Democratic Party that can fight back against Donald Trump,” said Sunrise spokeswoman Denae Ávila-Dickson.

The Green New Deal has faded in Democratic politics, rarely mentioned in primaries. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., who introduced a Green New Deal resolution in 2019, 2021, and 2023, did not introduce one in this Congress.

Its promise of a vast economic and environmental reorganization for the benefit of workers is now living on, somewhat, in the growing progressive blowback against AI data centers. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., released high-profile legislation imposing a moratorium on the data centers just this morning.

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“We’ve been putting some final touches, particularly on re-introducing a Green New Deal for public housing,” Ocasio-Cortez told Semafor. “But of course, climate remains a priority and will continue to be a priority.”

This isn’t where Sunrise hoped it, or climate activism, would be by now. The Trump administration’s reversals of everything from Biden-era green energy funding to the EPA’s greenhouse gas endangerment finding have faced court challenges. But they haven’t rekindled the energy or media attention that climate grabbed during Trump’s first term.

“We’re already living in a world that’s going to hit a 1.5-degree Celsius increase, if we haven’t already,” said Saikat Chakrabarti, who shaped the 2019 Green New Deal resolution as then-chief of staff to Ocasio-Cortez. He’s now running to replace Nancy Pelosi in Congress, touting his work on it and the “Mission for America” that succeeded it.

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“People are depressed at us having made some progress through the Inflation Reduction Act, when it seemed like we were headed in the right direction, and Trump rolled it back so far,” Chakrabarti continued. “People are feeling really defeated by that.”