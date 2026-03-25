Russia launches largest Ukraine attack

Russia launched nearly 1,000 drones and missiles against Ukraine, its largest attack of the war so far.

The huge wave represents a change in Moscow’s tactics, the Institute for the Study of War argued: Russian forces now launch limited strikes for days, between prolonged waves aimed at overwhelming defenses. Attacks often coincide with peace negotiations, and Ukraine’s president said the latest showed that “Russia has no intention of really ending this war.”

On the battlefield, Russia has made little progress, and analysis suggests it has suffered particularly heavy losses recently, but its longer-term prospects may not be so bleak: The Iran war has driven its oil revenues to a four-year high.