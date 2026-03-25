Riyadh’s sense of calm shifts after missile alerts

Since Iran’s first attacks on the Gulf, the atmosphere in Riyadh has remained calm, with the bombing on neighboring countries feeling like a distant phenomenon. For many Saudis, this war has paled in comparison to the one which followed Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990. “We’ve lived through the Gulf War, this is nothing” has been a common refrain.

“Back then, we were worried about Saddam’s chemical weapons,” said Horeiah Alhumeid, a 70-year-old Palestinian woman who has lived in Riyadh for 50 years. She recalled taping windows shut, carrying hazard masks, and filling basements with food and supplies. Last week, she celebrated Ramadan and Eid with her family as normal.

In 1990, a 12-year-old Abbas Alshareef left Riyadh with his family for Jordan and stayed there for a year; today, he sees no reason to do the same. “It was not safe then, there was real danger; now I go to work, my daughter is in school. We are not leaving because we see no need to,” he said.

That sense of normalcy largely held until Wednesday evening, when emergency alerts began chiming on phones across Riyadh, warning residents of an aerial threat and instructing them to remain indoors and away from windows. Similar warnings had been issued in other Gulf cities over recent weeks, but this was the first time residents in Riyadh received them.

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“I was with all my family, aunts, cousins, all of us sitting for tea after Iftar,” said Ebaa Shorbaji, a mother of two. “My daughter began to cry … We had plans to visit my elderly aunt to wish her a happy Eid, but we stayed inside. All we could do was watch the news.”