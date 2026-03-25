Exclusive / Progressives oppose funding ‘illegal’ Iran war

The Progressive Caucus is lining up to oppose any additional funding for the war in Iran.

The bloc is staking out its position even before the Trump administration sends a formal budget request to Congress, with Caucus Chair Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, telling Semafor: “Democrats should unite against funding this illegal war and force Republicans to answer to the American people for it.”

Democrats have started to unite in opposition against more funding, leading some Republicans to float using reconciliation to pass what could be a $200 billion package to fund the war and reinforce the military without Democratic votes.

Some, like Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, don’t want to use the filibuster-bypassing method.

Still, some Democrats in purple districts or those who want to support troops already in the field could face a difficult vote ahead. `