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Oil-strapped Cuba receives aid shipment

Mar 25, 2026, 6:37am EDT
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The aid convoy.
Norlys Perez/Reuters

An aid convoy organized by global activists arrived in Cuba, but experts warned that it was a drop in the bucket for an economy teetering on the verge of collapse due to a tightened US embargo.

Cuba has struggled since the US captured the former president of Venezuela, Havana’s biggest benefactor, and imposed restrictions on oil shipments to the island nation: The convoy arrived soon after another country-wide blackout, which left millions without power for almost 30 hours.

There doesn’t appear to be an end in sight. Washington has vowed to replace Cuba’s communist regime but — unlike in Venezuela, where it imposed a friendly leader — it has struggled to find a suitable replacement for President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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