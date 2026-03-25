‘Nervous for wins’: Trump squeezed by war and shutdown

Donald Trump could use a clear victory as his presidency enters a perilous phase. He doesn’t have a lot of ways to get one.

The war with Iran is grinding on with muddled goals, more service members heading overseas, rising energy prices, and growing Republican fears of ground troops. A partial government shutdown is hobbling air travel, and Trump is faced with a deal to end it that would not deliver his top domestic priority, a voter ID bill that can’t pass Congress as written.

Trump lost two Florida state-level special elections — including one in his literal backyard — and faced dire poll numbers this week. Republicans are down 11 points on the generic congressional ballot released by Quinnipiac; a Reuters poll showed Trump’s approval at just 36 percent.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who’s fighting for his own political life in Texas, said he didn’t read too much into the special-election losses. But Cornyn recommended in an interview that the GOP turn its focus back home, despite the “huge importance” of Trump’s overseas forays: “They don’t really resonate with the voters very much. And what does resonate with voters is the high price of gasoline and things like that.

“We need to finish off the Iranian war, disable them from being able to pursue nuclear weapons or develop ballistic missiles,” Cornyn added. “And then I think we need to pay more attention to domestic issues.”

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Inside the White House, aides are urging the party not to panic and reminding fellow Republicans that Trump can sell the upside of compromises. US operations have decimated Tehran’s leadership and military capabilities, and Trump would tout any deal that reopens the Department of Homeland Security as a big domestic win.

Yet the president doesn’t appear ready to sell voters yet. He’s openly ambivalent about an emerging agreement to fund DHS despite intense lobbying from Republican senators and telegraphing military escalation in Iran while also trying to pursue negotiations on a ceasefire.

Michael Caputo, a first-term aide and longtime Trump confidant, said that if any “new administration isn’t nervous for wins and hunting them down in March of the second year, then I would be worried that we’re going to lose everything.” Caputo added that “we are exactly where we need to be.”

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There’s reason to be extra-nervous about Iran. Absent a surprising breakthrough on a US ceasefire offer, Trump will have to decide soon on whether to use ground troops to achieve his objectives of degrading Iran’s long-term nuclear capability and defense production. Most urgently, he must find a way to revive the global trade in gas and oil, currently strangled in the Strait of Hormuz and subject to threats by Iran’s Houthi allies.

One Republican senator told Semafor that it will probably take some US ground troops and diplomacy to reopen the strait. While Trump may end up declaring victory, this senator described the operation’s current state as a “f–king clusterf–k and entirely predictable.”

“There was a lot of superficial thinking that went into this operation,” the GOP senator said. “It’s like so much that happens right now. A very risk-seeking executive decides to make some risky moves that could turn out well.”

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A classified briefing for House members on Iran didn’t end well on Wednesday, either, as even the Republican Armed Services Committee chair knocked the administration: “We’re just not getting enough answers.”

In response to a request for comment, a White House official pointed to polling that shows the Iran war commanding strong support from MAGA-identifying voters. The official cited press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s remarks to reporters on Wednesday, when she reminded young voters that “Trump is doing this for you.”