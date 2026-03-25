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Heat-related deaths in Africa projected to rise

Mar 25, 2026, 9:00am EDT
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A sand track on a hot day in Niger.
Christopher Pillitz/Getty Images

At least 26 African countries will experience increases in temperature-related deaths due to climate change in 2050 compared to the 2001-2010 average, according to a new report.

Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and Niger are among those that will see such deaths exceeding those from stroke, one of the top causes of death across the globe, research from the nonprofit group Climate Impact Lab found. It projected that parts of the Horn of Africa will also experience some of the largest increases in temperature-related mortality, including Djibouti, Somalia, and the lowlands of Ethiopia. “Today’s poorest populations are projected to suffer the most from a warming climate, making adaptation investments in low-income areas critical,” it said. Djibouti, for example, is projected to experience an increase in temperature-related deaths that is two times that of Kuwait despite their similar climate.

A chart showing the projected increase in deaths per 100,000 people in 2050, due to temperature increase, by most-affected countries.
Preeti Jha
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