Ghanaian president accuses US of erasing Black history

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama accused the Trump administration of “normalizing the erasure” of Black history, warning that US policies could have ripple effects in other parts of the world.

Speaking in New York City on Tuesday, Mahama was referring to moves such as the dismantling of slavery exhibits, the restoration of Confederate statues, and the removal of Black history courses from school curricula, Reuters reported.

“These policies are becoming a template for ⁠other governments as well as some private institutions,” Mahama said. “At the very least, they are slowly normalizing the erasure.”

The Ghanaian president is set to propose a resolution at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday to recognize transatlantic slavery as the “gravest crime in the ​history of humankind” and to demand reparations.