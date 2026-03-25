Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Earth sees record energy imbalance, UN warns

Mar 25, 2026, 6:21pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Crowds walk across a bridge in New York City during a heat wave
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The world’s imbalance between incoming and outgoing energy is growing ever faster, the UN warned.

The planet gains energy from the sun and releases it as heat. Under usual circumstances, the two are in equilibrium, but greenhouse gases trap more energy, and as concentrations increase, temperatures rise.

The World Meteorological Organization report noted that the imbalance in 2025 was the greatest it’s been since measurement began in 1960. That is unsurprising, however, as it is implicit in the fact that atmospheric CO₂ concentrations are increasing.

A more noteworthy fact is that ocean heat rose twice as fast in the last 20 years as in the 40 beforehand. This is the first time the WMO report has included energy imbalance.

Tom Chivers
AD