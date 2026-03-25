Chinese fashion brands eye Western markets

Chinese fashion brands are trying to compete with Western rivals globally. Sportswear giant Anta launched its first US store in February, while Urban Revivo opened in New York and London last year; other brands were on display at Milan menswear shows and at Paris Fashion Week.

Their growing footprint highlights shifting perceptions of Chinese goods in Western markets, Business of Fashion argued, from having once been seen as lower quality. Tea brands and toy retailers have also grown their overseas networks. The trend represents a push factor as well as the pull of other lucrative markets: Domestic luxury sales contracted in 2024 and 2025 as China’s economy slowed, and brands are accelerating their global expansion to compensate.