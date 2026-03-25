Exclusive / Bessent plays point on Iran messaging

Presidents have historically leaned on their national security officials to inform the public about their wars.

But as President Donald Trump scrambles to contain market fallout from Iran, his administration is increasingly tapping Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to make its case.

One former Treasury official said the decision to book Bessent on the Sunday shows was “weird” and that “it signals dysfunction.”

“Why are you putting your treasury secretary, who doesn’t have any kind of national security experience, as the face?” the former official added.

But others argue it’s a good idea. Among them: Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who told Semafor he was surprised “at first” but now “believe[s], because Scott is very well-regarded in economic circles, that it probably makes sense” given “all the churn.”

Bessent is “very good at what he does,” Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said.

Not everyone is so thrilled: Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said “whether it’s how it’s being communicated in the media or how it’s being communicated here in the Congress, I think [the administration’s information-sharing on Iran] is lacking.”

Behind closed doors, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner are leading negotiations, according to one White House official. Trump said Tuesday that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are also involved in the talks.

“This is a whole-of-government effort that includes everything from Department of War fighter pilots conducting air raids to Treasury Department officials issuing temporary sanctions relief,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai told Semafor. “Secretary Bessent is naturally a key spokesman to reassure financial markets, business leaders, and everyday Americans.”