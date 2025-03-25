‘We have leverage’: Democrats gear up for debt battle

Democrats still reeling from a divisive shutdown fight will need to find a strategy quickly to confront an even more consequential battle over the US debt ceiling.

While Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took the brunt of his party’s ire for his handling of government funding, his bind stemmed from top Democrats’ lack of a cohesive response once House Republicans passed their own plan to avert a shutdown.

Now that House Speaker Mike Johnson proved he can squeeze through tough legislation along party lines, the challenge for Democrats looks different.

If the GOP can’t get the votes to lift the debt limit on its own — and Republican senators and aides are skeptical they can, given resistance from fiscal hardliners — they’ll need Democratic votes. Democrats have two basic options: Engage with Republicans on a bipartisan agreement that could include Democratic priorities like disaster relief, or dig in and say it’s the other party’s problem.

Democrats are discussing now how to avoid stumbling into another internal split this summer when the US exhausts its borrowing limit, according to interviews with a dozen party lawmakers. After the shutdown fiasco, and given their voters’ clamor for more pushback against the Trump White House, they do not want to be caught flat-footed this time.

“We will need a strategy, and we need to be unified,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told Semafor. “We have leverage. And we should use it.”

The shutdown battle exposed Democrats’ deep strategic divisions, and they’re entering the debt fight with lots of disparate ideas. As Schumer starts preliminary talks with his leadership team, his caucus is cleaving between those who want to use the US checkbook as leverage and those who don’t.

“A great deal depends on whether the experience of the last two weeks is going to lead us to a more bipartisan effort in the future. That’s the threshold question,” said Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., of the debt ceiling. “If the answer is yes, we can talk about it.”

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who criticized most Democrats for flirting with a shutdown this month, said that when it comes to the debt, “I refuse to take a hostage like that.”

“I can’t support defaulting on our debt. It’s just like shutting the government down. The impact will be catastrophic,” Fetterman told Semafor on Tuesday. Fetterman then spotted Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and added: “He might disagree with me on that.”

Sanders declined to comment for this story. Still, many Democrats question why they should help Trump’s party raise the debt ceiling when Republicans are planning trillions of dollars in tax cuts that will increase the deficit.

“Why should we do that?” asked Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. “I want to know what the Republicans are offering. They seem to think they can run this government with no help from the Democrats. Let’s watch them do it.”

