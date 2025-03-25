Americans’ confidence in the economy hits a multi-year low

The US consumer confidence index fell to its lowest reading in four years, new data released Tuesday showed, as Americans face higher costs and fret the fallout of US President Donald Trump’s trade policy.

Another metric that measures Americans’ expectations about the economy’s future also reached a 12-year low. The findings show how Trump’s tariffs, the trade war, and market volatility have begun to weigh on households, as economists warn of rising odds of a recession. Consumers are also facing sticky inflation and high borrowing costs.

The US Federal Reserve forecasts only two interest rate cuts this year, while the Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told Bloomberg Tuesday that he now sees just one owing to slowing progress on inflation.