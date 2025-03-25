Samsung co-CEO dies of heart attack

Samsung Electronics’ co-CEO died of a heart attack, amplifying the uncertainty facing the consumer tech giant as it navigates a potential trade war and slumping sales.

Han Jong-hee, 63, had been in charge of Samsung’s consumer electronics and mobile devices teams, and was a member of the board. His co-CEO will now take full charge of the company.

Samsung is already mired in challenges: It is trailing rivals such as fellow South Korean firm SK Hynix when it comes to semiconductor manufacturing, and is losing ground to Apple in the smartphone market, resulting in Samsung being one of tech’s worst-performing stocks last year, according to Reuters.

[@portabletext/react] Unknown block type "cta", specify a component for it in the `components.types` prop