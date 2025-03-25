Events Newsletters
Paris show explores art’s enduring obsession with the end of the world

Tasneem Nashrulla
Mar 25, 2025, 9:47am EDT
William Blake’s “The Whore of Babylon” (1809).
William Blake, “The Whore of Babylon” (1809).
The News

An exhibition in Paris is proof that artists are forever fascinated with the end of the world.

Apocalypse: Yesterday and Tomorrow at the Bibliothèque Nationale de France showcases around 300 works ranging from the 9th century to the present day — including iconic pieces like Henri Rousseau’s La Guerre — which have been inspired by the apocalyptic themes of The Book of Revelation.

At the heart of the exhibition is a paradox, Le Monde wrote: The artists worked with great zeal to create masterpieces that they believed would be “doomed to disappear in the final cataclysm.” But they strove to depict the apocalypse “in such a seductive way as to distract the mind from the horror of this terrible outcome.”

