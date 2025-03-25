US officials’ Signal chat leak raises security questions

Top US officials unintentionally leaked military plans to a journalist through a commercial messaging app, raising questions over the Trump administration’s handling of national security information.

The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg revealed that days before the US struck Houthi forces in Yemen earlier this month, he was added to a group text on Signal alongside Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and other White House officials in which they discussed the timing and strategy of the offensive, including classified details just before the attack.

Several hours later Goldberg observed videos of explosions in Yemen on social media, followed by a message in the group chat by an account labeled “Michael Waltz,” who is the US National Security Advisor, that said “amazing job.”

He followed up with emojis of a US flag, a fist, and fire, and other senior officials joined in on the group congratulations.

A user who appeared to be Vice President JD Vance had pushed to delay the strike in the group text, stating that he wanted Europeans to give something in exchange for US action in Yemen. To which a number labeled as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responded: “I fully share your loathing of European free-loading. It’s PATHETIC.” However, Vance decided to go along with the group consensus on the strike.

“I have never seen a breach quite like this,” Goldberg wrote, noting that the officials may have violated federal policy and law by texting each other on an app that is not authorized for classified discussions.