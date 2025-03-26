DC budget fix faces slowing momentum in Congress

Momentum appears to be flagging among House Republicans to take up a DC budget fix that unanimously passed the Senate less than two weeks ago.

The legislation that’s in limbo would free up about $1 billion for the capital, already-approved money that Congress did not include in the government funding bill that it approved earlier this month. While the fix sailed through the GOP-controlled Senate, top Republicans across the Capitol are openly noncommittal about when it might get a vote — if ever.

“Stay tuned,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told Semafor. “I’m not sure yet. We’re working through a bunch of stuff, and that’s one of them.”

While President Donald Trump supports the budget fix, he has yet to help twist arms on the right, where there’s little interest in helping Congress’ home base unlock its funding. That creates a higher hurdle for Johnson: He can call a vote on the DC bill with the support of the House Rules Committee or bring it up under an expedited process that requires a two-thirds majority vote for passage.

If Johnson takes the first path, he’ll likely run into trouble with conservatives. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., a member of the Rules Committee, told Semafor that he would “vote against that law all day long,”

And if he takes the second path, the speaker would have to rely on Democrats to get the bill to Trump’s desk; that’s a strategy he’s adopted in the past on bills perceived as must-pass, but most Republicans wouldn’t apply that label to the DC budget fix.

Republican leaders have yet to send clear signals that the bill is doomed, but Trump’s direct involvement may end up proving necessary to get it signed into law. A failure by Congress to act would force serious cuts during the rest of the year to services in the city that many lawmakers in both parties call their part-time home, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser and other district officials.