Brazil awaits Bolsonaro trial

Brazil’s Supreme Court will today decide whether to open a trial against former President Jair Bolsonaro, a case that could shape the political future of Latin America’s biggest country.

Prosecutors allege that Bolsonaro led a coup attempt — including plans to assassinate the current president — after losing his reelection bid in 2022.

The rightist former president has said the case amounts to state suppression, and has asked US President Donald Trump to intervene to prevent Brazil sliding into what he describes as a left-wing dictatorship. “American help is very welcome,” Bolsonaro told the Financial Times.

Meanwhile his son, a Brazilian lawmaker and a potential presidential contender, said last week he was moving to the US to build support for his family’s movement.