Senegal’s populist opposition candidate set to win presidential election

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the opposition coalition’s populist candidate in Senegal’s presidential election held on Sunday, is set to win after his closest rival conceded.

Amadou Ba, a 62-year-old former finance minister and immediate past prime minister in Sall’s cabinet who ran as the ruling party coalition’s choice, conceded defeat to Faye on Monday and congratulated him.

Senegalese law requires a candidate to win 50% or more of the vote to be declared president after the first round, failing which a second round between the top two candidates will decide the election.

AD

Faye, 44, was one of 19 candidates on the ballot in the contest to replace President Macky Sall who is term-limited. He is an ally of Ousmane Sonko, the populist figure who had been the loudest opposition voice in the years leading up to these elections. Sonko was barred from running for president after a criminal conviction but his party galvanized a coalition to back Faye.

Earlier Ba had described celebrations of a supposed Faye victory as “manipulative” on Sunday evening, maintaining that a second round of voting would be needed.