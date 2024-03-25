Russia charges four men over Moscow terror attack

Russia charged four men with committing an act of terrorism after an attack at a Moscow concert venue last week that killed at least 137 people.

The men were identified in court as citizens of Tajikistan, independent Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta reported.

The Islamic State group (IS) said it had carried out Friday’s attack, days after Russian President Vladimir Putin secured a fifth term in office. France and the U.S. have said they believe the IS claims but Russia has cast doubt on IS involvement, instead diverting attention onto Ukraine.