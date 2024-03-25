Netanyahu pressured to conscript ultra-Orthodox men

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is at odds with some ministers over plans to conscript ultra-Orthodox men into the Israeli Defense Forces. All Israeli adults must serve in the nation’s army, but ultra-Orthodox Haredi men are exempt.

The Israeli Supreme Court had issued a deadline of the end of March for the government to resolve long-standing issues with Haredi conscription. Netanyahu’s proposed enlistment legislation for Haredi men still doesn’t mandate conscription for them, prompting fierce criticism from opposition members as well Netanyahu’s own coalition. Cabinet minister Benny Gantz has threatened to resign from his post if the legislation is passed, and defense minister Yoav Gallant has said he would not support it.