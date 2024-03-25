Bolsonaro hid in Hungarian embassy during crime probe: NYT

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hid for two nights at the Hungarian embassy in Brasília after prosecutors seized his passport during a criminal investigation into his attempts to overturn the 2022 presidential election, according to a New York Times investigation.

Days after two of the former president’s aides were arrested and as investigators appeared to be closing in, Bolsonaro entered the embassy on February 12 in “an apparent bid for asylum,” the paper said citing security camera footage, adding that “it is unclear why he left.”

Bolsonaro confirmed his stay at the embassy, telling Brazil’s Metrópoles news site: “I won’t deny that I was in the embassy … I won’t say where else I’ve been. I have a circle of friends with some heads of state around the world. They are worried. I talk to them about matters in our country’s interest. Full stop. The rest is speculation.”

Brazilian investigators would not have the power to arrest the former president inside an embassy, as they are legally off-limits to the authorities.

Bolsonaro has long considered Hungary’s fellow far-right leader, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a key European ally.

His lawyers later said he was at the embassy to speak with ”numerous authorities of the friendly country" and denied the visit was related to the investigation, Bloomberg reported.

Brazil’s former president, who faces a string of criminal investigations — said prior to his election defeat in 2022 that he saw only three possible futures for himself: prison, death or victory.