Chinese rap star’s drug test fuels debate over celebrity standards

A Chinese internet rapper who posted about being made to take a urine test before appearing on the popular reality TV show The Rap of China has sparked a nationwide conversation over the expectations for celebrities to be squeaky-clean, model citizens.

After 3Bangz filmed his experience of being handed the test for so-called “health reasons” ahead of his audition, “The Rap of China Urine Test” immediately began trending on social media app Weibo, with posts on the topic getting over 19 million views.

Most Weibo users found the incident humorous — if a bit excessive — with one describing it as “absurd but reasonable.” Some more nationalist social media accounts even commended the show’s producers for “respecting” the expectations of fans.

It highlights the fine line that celebrities must tread in China where every aspect of their appearance, personal lives and even song lyrics are subject to intense scrutiny and any conduct perceived as running afoul of government norms risks career cancellation.

The rapper later posted of his anxiety and regret about starting a viral conversation, Nikkei Asia reported, fearing it could lead his appearance on the show to be canceled.

Beijing attempts to use its strict zero-tolerance approach to drugs to frame the country as a safer society, more orderly society compared to Western countries with more liberal drug laws.