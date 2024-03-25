Boeing CEO to step down as company faces ongoing 737 Max crisis

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down by the end of this year, the company said on Monday, as the plane maker battles an ongoing safety crisis.

Calhoun’s resignation comes alongside a wide-scale shakeup at the embattled aerospace firm. Larry Kellner, chairman of the board, is also resigning and will step down from the board in May. Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, has resigned effective immediately.

In January, a door blew off of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 flight in mid-air just minutes after takeoff.

“The eyes of the world are on us, and I know we will come through this moment a better company, building on all the learnings we accumulated as we worked together to rebuild Boeing over the last number of years,” Calhoun wrote in a memo to staff on Monday.

The company’s safety record has come under intense scrutiny in recent years. In 2018 and 2019, two separate Boeing 737 Max 8 planes crashed, killing 346 people.