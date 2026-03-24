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Trump touts Iran progress amid strikes

Mar 24, 2026, 6:16pm EDT
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Israeli soldiers stand guard near remnants of a missile stuck in the ground found in Kifl Haris village, near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank
Mohammed Torokman/Reuters

The Iran war raged Tuesday amid US President Donald Trump’s talk of diplomatic advances.

Oil prices ticked back up and stocks slid as Israel and Iran traded strikes, a day after Trump paused attacks on Iranian energy sites. Hints of possible deescalation emerged, though: Tehran said it would allow some “non-hostile” ships to transit the Strait of Hormuz, while Washington sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the war, The New York Times reported.

The Islamic Republic’s negotiating stance has hardened since the conflict broke out, Reuters reported, and it would demand serious concessions from the US in any future talks. Trump’s tactics, meanwhile, have created “controlled ambiguity,” The Jerusalem Post wrote, which serves to calm markets while keeping Tehran guessing.

J.D. Capelouto
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