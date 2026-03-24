Taiwan worries over US support to counter China

Taiwan is increasingly worried about US support, with Washington’s attention — and military resources — diverted to the Iran war.

Taipei is particularly concerned that as the Middle East conflict drags on, American forces are depleting their stockpile of long-range cruise missiles that would be critical to repel a Chinese assault on Taiwan, the Financial Times reported.

And while a former national security adviser in the first Trump administration insisted to The Wall Street Journal this week that Trump was “not going to be the American president who loses Taiwan,” the outlet noted that “few in Taiwan are as sanguine.”

The island’s legislature is considering a record defense outlay, but domestic political rivalries threaten to derail that effort.