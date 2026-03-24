Meta ramps up AI adoption push

Meta appointed its chief technology officer to oversee efforts to drive AI adoption across its workforce, The Wall Street Journal reported, as the company looks to remove organizational layers and speed up work.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also building a personalized AI agent to help him do his job. Use of AI tools is widespread in Meta, partly because it is a factor in employees’ performance reviews; Zuckerberg eventually wants all employees to have an AI sidekick.

As panic over AI seeps into the global workforce, many US corporate executives don’t expect broad AI-driven job losses this year, a new survey found.

Still, “politicians should act now rather than waiting until there’s a problem,” a pollster said on the Odd Lots podcast.