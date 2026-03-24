Kyiv says Russia providing intelligence support to Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv had “irrefutable” evidence that Russia was providing intelligence support to Iran.

The Kremlin had denied earlier reports it was sharing satellite imagery and drone technology to help Tehran combat US and Israeli attacks.

The Iran war has proved a double-edged sword for Kyiv: While it has boosted interest in Ukraine’s anti-drone technology, the conflict has averted global, and especially US, attention. Zelenskyy told the BBC that his meetings were being “constantly postponed” and that for Russia, “a long war in Iran is a plus.”

Moscow has launched its spring offensive, with large-scale assaults on Ukraine’s so-called fortress belt in Donetsk, but those attacks by often under-trained troops were repelled, CNN reported.