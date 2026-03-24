Iran war a greater strategic ‘blunder’ than Iraq: ex-US official

Attacking Iran is a far worse strategic “blunder” for the US than the Iraq war, and the consequences will be much longer lasting, Washington’s former ambassador to NATO argued.

The ongoing campaign has already upended the global economy, weakened some of Washington’s most important alliances, and boosted the long-term prospects of Russia and China, “and we’re only three weeks in,” wrote Ivo Daalder, who served under former President Barack Obama.

Elsewhere, a former top US general argued that the Trump administration’s campaign will only get more difficult, as Tehran tightens its grip on the Strait of Hormuz. “If you like this war, enjoy this first part… because everything after this will be harder,” Stanley McChrystal told The New York Times.