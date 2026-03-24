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Iran allows China ship to transit Strait of Hormuz

Mar 24, 2026, 6:24pm EDT
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Cargo ships in the Gulf
Reuters/Stringer/File Photo

The first Chinese-owned cargo vessel successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz since Iran began letting a select number of ships navigate the waterway, Caixin reported.

In the last three weeks, Tehran has let some non-Western ships pass through a “safe” corridor in the strait that bypasses traditional shipping lanes, and has reportedly charged fees of up to $2 million.

Other so-called “zombie” ships are getting through the strait by posing as tankers that were actually sent to scrapyards years ago. Iran’s foreign minister on Tuesday said Hormuz was closed to all vessels “owned or associated” with the US and Israel, but suggested Tehran was allowing other ships to safely transit.

Chart showing China fuel supply and consumption in barrels per day
J.D. Capelouto
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