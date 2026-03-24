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Anthropic’s legal case against Pentagon opens

Mar 24, 2026, 7:24am EDT
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The Pentagon seen from above.
Jason Reed/Reuters/File photo

A US judge will begin hearing arguments today in Anthropic’s legal case against the Pentagon, which it accuses of breaching its rights by designating it a supply chain risk. 

The Department of Defense said the AI company could no longer work with military contractors after Anthropic refused to allow its tools to be used for surveillance or fully autonomous weapons. The company said that the government never raised its concerns before the dispute became public, and that it was privately saying that the two sides were “very close” on the disputed issues.

The DoD, meanwhile, rejected Anthropic’s arguments that its refusal was a free-speech issue, and said its decision was based on national security, not punishment for the company’s views.

Tom Chivers
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