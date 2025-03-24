Trump officials’ visit to Greenland sparks anger as diplomatic spat escalates

A delegation of US officials including National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Second Lady Usha Vance will visit Greenland this week, reviving concerns that Washington is looking to annex the island.

The White House insisted that the trip is aimed at learning about Greenland’s “history” and that the group will attend a dogsled race. Greenland’s incoming Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said that it showed “a lack of respect for the Greenlandic people.”

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to take over the semi-autonomous Danish territory, “one way or the other.” The island has a dual strategic importance: It has vast resources of critical minerals needed for technology manufacturing, and it occupies a geographically advantageous point between Europe and the US in a rapidly warming Arctic.