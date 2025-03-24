Trump cuts $3B from congressional deal he hated

It’s clear that the White House has been waiting to unravel leftover spending from the 2023 debt ceiling fight. The Office of Management and Budget is now run by Russ Vought, who opposed the Fiscal Responsibility Act forged by former Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy’s speakership eventually imploded, in part thanks to angst over his handling of spending issues.

Vought is soon to be joined by deputy budget director nominee Dan Bishop, a former congressman who criticized McCarthy over the 2023 law. Bishop is expected to be confirmed by the Senate later this month.

AD

Their office made the case to Trump to ax the spending, though the president had always hated the 2023 law.

A second of the three White House officials called the Fiscal Responsibility Act’s side deals the “worst aspect” of the law, describing them as a “shell game” designed to avoid spending caps.

“It’s not the way to proceed,” added the second White House official, who said some of the foreign aid money is “not well-vetted, is not well considered. In fact, not only is it not an emergency, but it’s probably some of the lowest-priority spending that you could identify.”

The remaining roughly $9.4 billion in designated emergency spending that the 2023 law allotted will remain in place.

Trump’s move comes after Congress earlier this month passed a government funding plan that runs through Sept. 30, a law that continued some of the side deals from two years ago. The 2023 law raised the debt ceiling and tried to cap spending while also allowing some spending outside the caps.

AD

Beyond Vought’s ascension, Trump’s attack on the 2023 law was foreseeable for another reason: He’s maximizing his presidential authority to reshape government on multiple fronts and scuttle what remains of the Biden presidency.

Democrats who vocally opposed last week’s spending plan, in fact, are still worried that it will give him even more sway to reorganize government spending. And Hill Republicans are hopeful the Trump administration will send its spending cuts to the Capitol for Congress to vote on later this year.