Some world leaders invoke Trump to justify political crackdowns

Analysts argue that US President Donald Trump’s upending of political norms has emboldened autocratic leaders around the world to pursue crackdowns on human rights and democracy.

Some leaders have explicitly invoked Trump’s return to power as justification for their moves: After Hungary’s parliament voted this month to ban an annual LBGTQ+ Pride parade, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government said the changes in Washington meant the “American boot” had been lifted off Hungary’s chest and that events like Pride no longer enjoyed US protection.

AD

Serbian authorities cited Trump’s claims of fraud at USAID to launch raids against pro-democracy civil society groups. Georgia’s government similarly used the USAID aid freeze to vow to pursue new restrictions against media and civil society, including a proposed ban on foreign funding for media.

Other leaders have not openly cited Trump, but analysts see clear links between their actions and Trump’s rule: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is betting that Trump won’t challenge the jailing of a top rival, while some have drawn comparisons between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent efforts to oust critics in this government and Trump’s prioritization of loyalists for key posts.