Israeli cabinet moves to remove attorney general

Israel’s cabinet passed a vote of no confidence against the country’s attorney general, presaging the removal of another critic of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The move comes days after the government tried to remove the head of the domestic spy service, another vocal opponent of the Israeli leader’s agenda, although it was blocked from doing so by the Supreme Court.

Netanyahu’s attempts to oust his critics have brought accusations that he is undermining democratic institutions as he expands Israel’s war in Gaza, Reuters reported: Thousands have taken to the streets in protest, with one saying they were demonstrating to show that Israel is “a democracy and will remain a democracy.”