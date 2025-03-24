India eases rice export rules

India eased rules on the export of rice, potentially curbing food-price inflation that has hammered much of the developing world in recent years.

The country, the world’s largest exporter of rice, imposed the restrictions following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine amid fears of shortfalls as importers the world over began panic buying, but today lifted the last of its curbs on the overseas sale of the grain.

The move should help poorer nations grappling with fast-rising food prices, particularly in Africa: South Africa fears an acceleration in food price inflation in the coming months, while the issue has had violent implications in Nigeria, which last year experienced several deadly crushes at events offering free food.