Han Duck-soo reinstated as acting South Korean president

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was reinstated as acting leader Monday after the country’s Constitutional Court overturned his impeachment.

South Korea has been roiled by months of political turmoil after President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched attempt to impose martial law in early December led to his impeachment.

Han took over from Yoon as acting leader, only to be impeached and suspended two weeks later after clashing with lawmakers in the opposition-led parliament over his bid to appoint new justices to the country’s Constitutional Court.

The opposition Democratic Party expressed regret over his reinstatement Monday, as Han called for national unity, saying: “There’s no left or right — what matters is the advancement of our nation.”

The court is yet to rule on the separate impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law declaration, but Han’s reinstatement could embolden Yoon’s supporters, analysts told The Associated Press.