Turkey’s Erdoğan tries to limit fallout, protests after top political rival’s arrest

Turkish authorities have detained more than 1,100 people since mass protests broke out last week following the arrest of Istanbul mayor and key opposition figure, Ekrem İmamoğlu.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan banned short-selling and called for more than 700 X accounts to be blocked as he moved to limit the fallout from İmamoğlu’s jailing.

AD

The country’s stock market fell 17%, the Turkish lira fell to an all-time low, and bond yields were driven higher after his arrest.

Authorities also imposed a protest ban and travel restrictions on Istanbul.

Though elections are not due to be held in Turkey until 2028, İmamoğlu is seen as a widely popular candidate for the Republican People’s Party (CHP), having won the mayoral role in 2019 by a margin of 800,000 votes — a “slap in the face” for Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP), Le Monde wrote.

AD

Perceived as Erdoğan’s biggest rival, İmamoğlu was jailed over the weekend on corruption charges before he could launch his presidential bid, which has been challenged in recent weeks after his alma mater Istanbul University voided his diploma — a prerequisite qualification for all presidential candidates in Turkey.