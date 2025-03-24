Analysis: How the US can mobilize Africa’s miners for critical minerals

US President Donald Trump’s executive order last week to accelerate the domestic production of critical minerals is an essential first step in securing American supply chains for the technology, defense, and renewable energy sectors.

But from my vantage point — as a business leader working in Africa to strengthen mineral supply chains — I see a yawning gap. Domestic production is a long game: Building new mines and infrastructure takes years. In the meantime, US industries need immediate access to lithium for EV batteries, tungsten for military equipment, cobalt for aviation, and much more.

The near-term solution is direct and thoughtful engagement with miners and merchants in Africa, home to nearly a third of the world’s critical minerals. Many here already provide reliable mineral supply to the US — but unlocking that potential at scale requires more work. America needs partnerships with African countries that are built on trust, transparency, and speed.

China recognized this opportunity decades ago. Its investments across the continent have bolstered mining capacity, infrastructure, and crucially, local processing power. That puts the US at a disadvantage unless it expands its strategy beyond production at home to include high-trust sourcing.

The real opportunity lies in working with artisanal and small-scale miners in Africa, who play a crucial role in the global critical minerals supply chain: In DR Congo such small-scale operations contribute up to 30% of the world’s supply of cobalt. Across the continent, two-thirds of lithium supplies come from small-scale miners, as does 60% of the global supply of tantalum.

If scaled, small-scale mining operations could more than meet the needs America’s domestic production can’t achieve alone. The work of these operators could be boosted through targeted investment, transparent logistics, and predictable payment structures that meet US regulatory and technical standards.

By establishing direct purchasing relationships and deploying financing and technical assistance, the US government can help upgrade production capacity while ensuring compliance and traceability. The technology and industry to make this happen already exists. And African entrepreneurs are eager to expand their markets,recognizing that modernization is key to this goal.

There is also a geostrategic opportunity. African nations seek to deepen trade and economic ties with the United States to grow their economies and balance Chinese influence. For US industries, there is a supply chain imperative, and continued shortage risks disrupting production for all types of goods, further raising consumer prices and slowing economic growth.

By expanding the scope of Trump’s executive order to include global partnerships in Africa, the US can build both a more resilient, reliable, and responsible mineral supply chain and mutually beneficial economics for both regions.

Ademola Adesina is the co-founder and president of Sabi, a company that builds supply chains connecting African artisanal miners with global firms and commodity buyers.